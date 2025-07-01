Hamdan says US unfit to mediate while Netanyahu blackmails the world with Palestinian blood

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said on Monday that Israel has not made any progress in the negotiations for four weeks, while the United States has failed to take a clear position condemning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of ceasefire proposals.

Speaking to the media, Hamdan stated that Netanyahu is using rising tensions with Iran as a domestic tool to prepare for early elections. He stressed that Netanyahu’s current behaviour amounts to political blackmail at the expense of Palestinian lives.

He affirmed that Hamas remains committed to reaching an agreement that would halt the aggression and lead to the opening of crossings, adding that the group is working through mediators to secure a comprehensive deal. However, he warned that continued Israeli attacks would be met with continued resistance.

Hamdan explained that Hamas has put forward a full proposal that would result in a fair and humane agreement, affirming that the Palestinian people are entitled to a fully sovereign state.

He concluded by saying that the US administration is still “not in a position to act as an honest broker,” and that Washington continues to approach the Palestinian issue in a way that clears Netanyahu of responsibility both locally and internationally, even though he has become, in Hamdan’s words, a “fugitive from international justice.”