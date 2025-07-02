Middle East Monitor
UNRWA: Gaza Humanitarian Foundation offers only hunger and bullets to Palestinians

July 2, 2025 at 9:48 am

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini speaks to journalists during a press briefing in Berlin, Germany, on June 24, 2025. [Halil Sağırkaya - Anadolu Agency]

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini speaks to journalists during a press briefing in Berlin, Germany, on June 24, 2025. [Halil Sağırkaya – Anadolu Agency]

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said on Tuesday that dozens of humanitarian organisations have called for an end to the operations of the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), accusing it of providing “only starvation and gunfire” to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

“130+ NGOs have called for the restoration of a unified, UN-led coordination and distribution based on international humanitarian law inclusive of @UNRWA,” Lazzarini said in a post on X.

According to Lazzarini, the situation has deteriorated further under the current arrangement, noting that “under this new abomination, Gaza has gone from 400 aid distribution points to only four militarized distribution sites.”

To highlight the consequences on the ground, Lazzarini added that since the launch of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation on 27 May, “at least 500 starving people have been killed and nearly 4,000 others injured while desperately trying to access food.”

READ: Over 170 NGOs call for end to Israeli-controlled ‘deadly’ aid distribution in Gaza 

