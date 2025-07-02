Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

West Michigan activists continue march to state capital in protest of Gaza genocide

July 2, 2025 at 10:10 am

Pro-Palestine protesters rally at Union Square and march Manhattan streets on June 26, 2025.[Selçuk Acar - Anadolu Agency]

A solidarity march that began at Fountain Street Church in the city of Grand Rapids has reached advanced stages on its route to the state capital, Lansing.

The march includes 42 activists who are taking part in a five-day initiative covering over 70 miles. The aim is to raise funds for the organisations HEAL Palestine and Playgrounds for Palestine, in support of Palestinian children amid the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

HEAL Palestine works to save the lives of Palestinian children by facilitating their transfer to the United States for surgical treatment. It also builds field hospitals and pharmacies in Gaza. 

Playgrounds for Palestine focuses on creating safe spaces for play and recreation for Palestinian children. Despite the continued genocide, it recently contributed to the construction of a school within Gaza.

Along their route, the participants have engaged with local communities, raising awareness of the Palestinian cause among residents in the towns and cities they pass through.

