WHO evacuates 23 patients, 46 companions from Gaza amid strikes near convoy

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Wednesday said agency completed a new round of medical evacuations from Gaza, transferring 19 child patients and 39 companions to Jordan, and four other patients with seven companions to Türkiye, Anadolu reports.

“During the evacuation, strikes near the convoy damaged the bus, ambulances and vehicles transporting the patients, their companions, and WHO staff,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X. “No injuries were reported, but the incident was distressing for the patients and families.”

Tedros thanked the governments and health workers in Jordan and Türkiye “for their continued solidarity and support.”

He added that more than 10,000 people in Gaza still require medical evacuation.

“We call for the protection of all patients, medical staff, and ambulances, and for medical evacuations to be expedited through all possible routes,” he said.

Hospitals on the brink as fuel runs out in Gaza

“No fuel has entered Gaza for over 120 days,” the WHO office in occupied Palestinian territory said on X. “This has crippled humanitarian operations, including support to health care, pushing hospitals closer to collapse.”

“Amid relentless bombardment and a surge in injuries, hospitals are struggling to sustain even the most basic life-saving services.”

WHO currently has “minimal fuel reserves in northern and southern Gaza, barely enough to keep 17 partially functional hospitals running for a short period,” it added.

“Without fuel, Gaza’s health system — and Gaza itself — risks grinding to a halt.”