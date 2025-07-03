Israeli minister calls for expelling Gaza residents, rules out reconstruction plans

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has called for a strong push to carry out a plan to forcibly displace the residents of Gaza, stating there are no plans for reconstruction in the near future for the war-ravaged territory, which has faced a continuous campaign of destruction since October 2023.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 7, Cohen said: “A ceasefire will only be implemented on the condition that the hostages are released. We will not enter negotiations without them — this is part of the Witkoff Plan.”

He added that the military campaign in Gaza will not end until all hostages are returned, stressing, “The day after the war, there will be no Hamas rule — neither in security nor in civil affairs.”

Cohen also stated that Israel intends to tighten its blockade on the Gaza Strip.

“There are operational plans that cannot be disclosed,” he said, “but with each passing day, we are gaining more control over areas inside Gaza. There is consensus on this within the security cabinet.”

Cohen noted that gas supplies to Gaza have been stopped and that the power cut was made by his decision. “If there is any light in Gaza, it comes from solar panels or local fuel sources. They have a water desalination plant. We are also looking into using water infrastructure for operational purposes,” he said.

He further expressed opposition to any regional peace initiative that includes the establishment of a Palestinian state, saying: “If the condition for peace with Saudi Arabia is the creation of a Palestinian state — then I give up on that peace.”

