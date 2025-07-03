US plans talks with Iran in Norway next week, 1st after nuclear facility bombing: Report

The US plans to hold nuclear talks with Iran in Norway next week, Axios reported Thursday, cited by Anadolu.

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East representative Steve Witkoff is planning to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for the first time since tensions escalated following Israeli strikes and a subsequent US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Sources indicated a final date has not been established for the discussions in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.

Neither the US nor Iran has confirmed the talks.

READ: Iranian nuclear agency: Our nuclear capabilities cannot be destroyed and will continue without interruption

The White House said it does not have “travel announcements at this time,” and Iran’s UN mission declined to comment, according to the report.

Nuclear discussions between Washington and Tehran ceased following the Israeli attacks.

“I am not offering Iran ANYTHING … nor am I even talking to them,” Trump said Monday.

The US president, however, announced last week that talks with Iran were scheduled for this week with a potential deal signing, though he added: “I don’t think it’s that necessary.”

The Trump administration claimed Iran’s nuclear capacity was destroyed and the program was set back years, following the bombing.

READ: US lawmakers seek to send B-2s, bunker busters to Israel if Iran takes nuclear path