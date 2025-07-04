11 Palestinians injured in illegal Israeli settlers, army attacks in occupied West Bank

At least 11 Palestinians were injured on Friday during a series of assaults carried out by illegal Israeli settlers and soldiers in the northern West Bank district of Nablus, according to local activists and medical sources, Anadolu reports.

The attacks targeted several towns, including Burin, Juris, Aqraba, and Beita, where illegal settlers vandalized property, cut down olive trees, stole livestock, and assaulted residents.

In Beita, illegal Israeli settlers attempted to storm and burn down a home near Mount Sabih. Three Palestinians were injured as a result of the attack, which included beatings by illegal settlers.

Israeli forces later stormed the town and fired live ammunition, tear gas, and stun grenades, causing eight people to suffer from tear gas inhalation, according to medical sources.

The occupied West Bank, home to over 770,000 illegal Israeli settlers across 180 illegal settlements and 256 illegal outposts, has witnessed a sharp uptick in violence since Oct. 7, 2023, when Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza.

Since then, at least 989 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice last July declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.