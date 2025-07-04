‘One of biggest heists in US history’: NYC Democratic mayoral candidate slams Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on Thursday criticized US President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” labeling it “one of the biggest heists in US history,” Anadolu reports.

In a series of posts on X, Mamdani accused Trump and Republican legislators of prioritizing the interests of billionaires while disregarding the needs of working families.

“The spoils of this plunder are trillions of dollars in tax cuts for the wealthiest 1%—a massive upward transfer of wealth for people who need it least. This is exactly why billionaires spend so much money on our elections,” he said.

Mamdani denounced the bill as a major transfer of wealth to the richest 1%, saying it “steals from the hungry” by cutting nutrition aid for 40 million people, including “1 in 5 children.” He said it also “steals from our future” by ending renewable energy investments.

The remarks followed rising tensions with Trump, who on Wednesday declared he would not allow Mamdani to “destroy” New York City and threatened arrest if the nominee disrupted federal immigration efforts.

In response, Mamdani said that Trump’s comments represent not only “an attack on our democracy” but also a warning to every New Yorker who refuses to stay silent, accusing the president of using “intimidation” tactics.

The US House of Representatives passed a sweeping tax-cut and spending bill Thursday in a narrow 218-214 vote, sending it to President Donald Trump for signing.

The legislation, expected to add $3.4 trillion to the national debt, secures key domestic goals of the Trump administration.

As he departed Washington for Iowa, Trump praised House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, calling the legislation “the biggest bill of its kind ever signed” and claiming it would “make this country into a rocket ship.”

He announced plans to sign the bill on Friday at 5 pm (2100GMT) local time, adding: “We’re going to have B-2s and F-22s and F-35s flying right over the White House…so we’ll be signing with those beautiful planes flying right over our heads.”

