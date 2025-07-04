Turkish president says Israel’s increasingly aggressive policies threatening regional peace

Israel’s increasingly aggressive policies under its current administration are threatening peace and stability of the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, Anadolu reports.

His remarks came during his address at the17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Azerbaijan’s city of Khankendi.

“We can neither abandon the Palestinian cause nor remain silent as Netanyahu government turns our region into a bloodbath,” he said.

On Afghanistan, President Erdogan said “we believe that we must support security, peace, and development of people in Afghanistan.”

Addressing the countries that attended to the ECO summit, the Turkish president called for stronger ties with Turkish Cypriots in sports, culture, economy, and tourism.

Also touching on the clean energy issue, Erdogan said that with Turkiye’s National Energy Efficiency Action Plan for 2024-2030, they envisage reduction of 100 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.

About the Zero Waste Project, the Turkish president said it adds “additional strength” to the fight against climate change.

“Since its inception, we have prevented approximately 6 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions,” Erdogan added.

The summit is being held under the theme, “New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future.”

