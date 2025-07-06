Iranian supreme leader makes 1st public appearance since war with Israel

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared publicly for the first time Saturday since the end of a war with Israel to participate in Ashura ceremonies in Tehran, Anadolu reports.

Khamenei was absent from ceremonies during the start of the Muslim New Year, Muharram, held at his residence on Palestine Street for the last three nights, but he appeared Saturday for the solemn ceremonies to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

Footage on X by the official account of the supreme leader showed attendees at Imam Khomeini’s Hosseinieh mansion welcoming Khamenei as he entered a hall.

During a 12-day war between Iran and Israel last month, US President Donald Trump and Tel Aviv threatened to assassinate Khamenei.

Khamenei was seen delivering speeches during the assault on Iran. After a ceasefire was reached, Iran accused Washington of joining the attacks to save Tel Aviv, which Iran responded to with counterstrikes.

The first three days of this year’s Muharram ceremonies were held at Khamenei’s residence for the first time without his participation.

A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear and civilian sites, killing at least 935 people. The Iranian Health Ministry said 5,332 people were injured.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The US bombed Iran’s Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities, escalating the conflict.

The conflict ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect June 24.