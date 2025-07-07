First round of Hamas-Israel ceasefire talks in Qatar ends without progress

The first round of indirect ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel in Qatar ended without a deal, according to two informed Palestinian sources who spoke to Reuters early on Monday.

The sources stated that the Israeli delegation did not have sufficient authorisation to reach an agreement with Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently on his way to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump, said late on Saturday that “Hamas’s latest demands are unacceptable to Israel.” Despite this, he sent a high-level negotiation team to Doha.

However, talks are expected to resume again on Monday.

This occurred amidst cautious expectations from mediators, some commentators, and US President Donald Trump to reach an agreement within a week.

