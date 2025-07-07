Germany says UN should be main coordinator of Gaza aid

Germany on Monday called for the United Nations to take the lead in coordinating aid distribution in Gaza, as concerns mount over civilian deaths at food distribution points, Anadolu reports.

“There is an established and functioning humanitarian aid system, supported by major aid organizations, NGOs and the United Nations. It works. In our view, it must be able to deliver the necessary aid to the people,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer at a press conference.

The remarks follow reports that Israeli forces have killed more than 400 Palestinians gathering at US-backed food distribution centers in recent weeks.

“It is shocking and unacceptable that the distribution of aid to people in need is resulting in deaths and also many injuries,” Deschauer added, calling for an investigation into the reports.

Many civilians seeking help and food are being “put in danger,” she said, expressing deep concern about the “dramatic humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

On June 27, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) issued a scathing condemnation of the current aid distribution system in Gaza.

“The new aid distribution system has become a killing field,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote in a post on X. “Over 400 starving people reported killed since it started operating just a month ago. They were shot at while trying to access food for themselves and their families.”

