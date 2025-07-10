Middle East Monitor
Hamas says it killed Israeli soldier during failed capture attempt in Khan Younis

July 10, 2025 at 10:40 am

Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas in Khan Yunis, Gaza on February 20, 2025.[Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]

Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas in Khan Yunis, Gaza on February 20, 2025.[Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Wednesday that it killed an Israeli soldier in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, after field conditions prevented his capture.

According to Anadolu Agency’s correspondent, Tel Aviv has acknowledged the soldier’s death. This marks the first such incident in 14 months and comes as part of intensified operations by Palestinian factions in response to what they describe as Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Since Israel resumed its offensive on Gaza on 18 March, 39 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the Strip, according to the Hebrew-language daily Israel Hayom.

In a statement on Wednesday, Al-Qassam said:

“We carried out a raid today on a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Abasan al-Kabira area, east of Khan Younis.”

The group explained that its fighters targeted a Merkava tank, an armoured personnel carrier, and two military bulldozers using “Al Yassin 105” shells.

It added:

“Our fighters then advanced towards the enemy soldiers and clashed with them using light weapons. They attempted to capture one of the soldiers, but the field conditions did not allow it, so they killed him and seized his weapon.”

