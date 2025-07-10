Unprecedented Israeli backlash against Netanyahu: Vietnam-style phase in Gaza, deadly trap and endless losses

Unprecedented criticism has surfaced within Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as analysts describe the war in Gaza as Israel’s own “Vietnam phase” — a deadly trap marked by heavy losses and an unending drain on resources — with warnings that a full military occupation of the Strip could prove an even “bigger mistake” than the one made by the United States in Vietnam.

In a strongly worded opinion published in Yedioth Ahronoth, Israeli columnist Nadav Eyal questioned the benefit of Netanyahu’s “excellent” meeting with US President Donald Trump, while five more Israeli families were mourning their sons killed in Gaza.

Despite repeated assurances from Washington of its “sincere support”, Eyal pointed out that serious doubts remain about Israel’s overall strategy in Gaza. Slogans such as “disarming Hamas” or “preventing it from ruling” lack real substance, he argued, and pursuing them would require “full military occupation” of the territory — a move he described as pushing Israel into a “Vietnamese quagmire” with no way out.

Eyal bluntly described such a scenario -full military occupation- as a “disaster”, noting that Israel’s refusal to permit the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza leaves only one option: direct Israeli military rule — which, he warned, would lead to endless exhaustion and continued bloodshed.

He also challenged the government’s narrative, stating plainly: “Hamas has not been defeated.” Citing military data, Eyal revealed that 38 Israeli soldiers have been killed since March — an average of 10 per month — with the majority of casualties occurring in June, suggesting that Hamas’s fighting capabilities remain largely intact.

He further highlighted the failure of Israel’s security strategy, pointing to recent deadly ambushes — including the Beit Hanoun attack — which took place just two kilometres from the border fence, in areas previously declared “secure”.

Eyal concluded his piece by comparing Israel’s current errors in Gaza to the US decision to disband the army of the late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein in Iraq, warning that such strategic errors could prove deeply damaging and long-lasting.

