Lebanese president urges EU to hold European-Arab conference to rebuild Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on Thursday for the European Union to support Lebanon and hold a European-Arab conference to rebuild the country, Anadolu reports.

Speaking during a meeting with a European delegation in Beirut, Aoun called for the EU “to lift any European sanctions imposed on Lebanon and to work on convening a European-Arab conference to rebuild Lebanon and revive its economy, in parallel with its progress toward full security and military sovereignty.”

The Lebanese leader also called for support to Lebanon through the full recovery of its territories and the extension of state sovereignty over them, alongside launching a comprehensive initiative to support the Lebanese army.

He warned that the absence of the army from the security scene could lead to security deterioration in the region.

Aoun confirmed that Lebanon has made progress in implementing the reforms required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On the issue of Syrian refugees, Aoun said Lebanon has borne a heavy burden for more than 10 years, noting that the stabilization of conditions in Syria “necessitates beginning to facilitate a safe, dignified, and coordinated return of the refugees,” as Lebanon is “no longer able to bear their continued presence.”

He added that international support for the refugees should shift to being provided inside Syrian territory.

European Ambassador Sandra De Waele, for her part, affirmed the bloc’s commitment to active presence and support in Lebanon.

Several European ambassadors emphasized that the EU has allocated approximately 100 million euros to support returning refugees, with around 88 million euros secured, alongside programs to support Syrians inside their country to boost their economy and ensure their stability on their land.

The number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon is estimated at about 1.5 million people, including 758,000 registered with the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) by the end of 2024, while Lebanese government estimates indicate the actual number is much higher.

