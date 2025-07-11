UN allocates $625,000 to support firefighting efforts in Syria

The UN humanitarian coordinator for Syria allocated $625,000 on Thursday to support urgent response efforts for those affected by forest fires in the countryside of Latakia in northwestern Syria, Anadolu reports.

“The funds will enable humanitarian partners—primarily the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC)—to deliver urgent assistance to thousands of people affected by the fires,” Adam Abdelmoula said in a press release.

He explained that $625,000 has been allocated to support urgent response efforts for those affected by the devastating wildfires in Latakia.

“The wildfires have had catastrophic consequences on the local communities and requires our immediate attention,” added Abdelmoula.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Syria during this emergency and will continue to do everything within our capacity to support partners in responding to those most in need.”

As of Wednesday evening, the fires that broke out a week earlier in Latakia remained uncontrolled.

Syrian civil defense and firefighting teams, alongside aircraft sent from Türkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon, are fighting to extinguish the fires.

On Tuesday, Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab said in a press statement that several individuals suspected of being linked to the fires had been arrested.

Latakia Governor Mohamed Othman said that more than 14,000 hectares of agricultural and forest land had been damaged by the fires since July 3.

