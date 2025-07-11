UN warns Israeli strikes in West Bank escalate damage, hinder return of displaced Palestinians

Ongoing Israeli attacks on towns in the occupied West Bank are causing widespread destruction and severely worsening the humanitarian situation, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday.

In its daily update on 10 July, OCHA stated that Israeli assaults operations “are causing massive destruction, driving further humanitarian needs and dampening hopes of thousands of displaced families that they will eventually be able to go back home.”

The report also noted that settler attacks and harassment against Palestinians have become a daily reality. It highlighted an incident on 3 July in which Israeli settlers attacked and forcibly displaced the Bedouin community of East Al-Muarrajat, located in central West Bank.

OCHA confirmed that “This is the ninth community to be fully displaced in the Ramallah and Jericho areas since January 2023 following the recurrent attacks by Israeli settlers.”

