Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

UNRWA: Banning international media from Gaza aims to hide atrocities against Palestinians

July 11, 2025 at 10:46 am

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini speaks to journalists during a press briefing in Berlin, Germany, on June 24, 2025. [Halil Sağırkaya - Anadolu Agency]

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini speaks to journalists during a press briefing in Berlin, Germany, on June 24, 2025. [Halil Sağırkaya – Anadolu Agency]

The Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said on Thursday that banning international media from entering Gaza for over 640 days is aimed at hiding the atrocities committed against civilians, including one million children, in the besieged Strip.

In a post on X, Lazzarini stated that the ban is also intended to “increase dehumanization & prevent compassion” toward them.

He described the ongoing media restriction as “a ban on the truth & independent reporting.”

Lazzarini called for lifting the ban to allow international journalists into Gaza, saying their presence would support the heroic work of Palestinian journalists reporting from the ground.

READ: Gaza’s population drops by 10% amid Israel’s genocidal war

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending