UNRWA: Banning international media from Gaza aims to hide atrocities against Palestinians

The Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said on Thursday that banning international media from entering Gaza for over 640 days is aimed at hiding the atrocities committed against civilians, including one million children, in the besieged Strip.

In a post on X, Lazzarini stated that the ban is also intended to “increase dehumanization & prevent compassion” toward them.

He described the ongoing media restriction as “a ban on the truth & independent reporting.”

Lazzarini called for lifting the ban to allow international journalists into Gaza, saying their presence would support the heroic work of Palestinian journalists reporting from the ground.

