CARICOM Heads of Government call for immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza

July 12, 2025 at 3:09 pm

Smoke rises from an area located in the northern east part of Gaza, hit by Israeli airstrike on July 11, 2025. [Khames Alrefi - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises from an area located in the northern east part of Gaza, hit by Israeli airstrike on July 11, 2025. [Khames Alrefi – Anadolu Agency]

Following the conclusion of their 49th summit held in Jamaica the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) issued a statement yesterday on the “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza.

The statement expressed “grave concern over the immense, unabated suffering and tragic loss of civilian lives, particularly women and children.”

“We are appalled by UN and humanitarian reports depicting widespread hunger, disease, and displacement, deliberately exacerbated by deprivation of basic necessities such as food, water, medicine. Critical fuel shortages further threaten to halt all lifesaving services. The weaponization of essential resources is morally repugnant, intolerable and unconscionable;” the statement read.

With reference to the US-Israeli attempts to obstruct and circumvent UN agencies in Gaza, the Heads of Government said they unequivocally condemned, “The unacceptable dismantling of humanitarian mechanisms, replacing UN-led coordination with military control,” that evidently leads to further civilian casualties.

The CARICOM Heads demanded “an end to forced displacement of Palestinians and protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

They also stressed: “It is imperative that there is accountability for all violations of international law, with perpetrators brought to justice.”

READ: Caribbean civil society demands sanctions and military embargo against the Israeli “rogue state”

