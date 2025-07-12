Middle East Monitor
Iran’s cooperation with IAEA to continue but will take ‘new form,’ says foreign minister

July 12, 2025 at 1:27 pm

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi gives a speech in Istanbul, Turkiye, on June 22, 2025. [Elif Öztürk – Anadolu Agency]

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Tehran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will not stop but will “take a new form to ensure the security of its nuclear facilities,” according to Tasnim News Agency, Anadolu reports.

In a meeting with ambassadors and foreign mission heads based in Tehran, Araghchi emphasized that “the fact that the non-proliferation system is being so easily violated represents a damage, before it being a loss for Iran, a loss for the international community and international law.”

He reiterated Iran’s commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), saying: “Iran’s nuclear program has always been peaceful and will remain so,” stressing that Tehran “will continue to be a member of the NPT.”

“According to parliamentary law, our cooperation is managed through the Supreme National Security Council, and the IAEA’s requests for cooperation will be reviewed case by case by this council, which will make the decisions,” Araghchi explained.

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 after Tel Aviv launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

