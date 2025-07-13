Middle East Monitor
Ancient City of Sardis and Lydian Tumuli of Bin Tepe in western Turkiye join UNESCO world heritage list

July 13, 2025 at 9:27 am

A long exposure photo shows Milky Way as starry night shining the Temple of Artemis, one of the world's most magnificent temples in the ancient city of Sardis, the capital of the Lydian Kingdom, which dates back to 1200 BC and minted the first coin in history, in Manisa, Turkiye on August 08, 2024. [Photo by Kamil Tekmen/Anadolu via Getty Images]

The ancient city of Sardis and Lydian Tumuli of Bin Tepe in Turkiye’s western Manisa province have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Turkish culture and tourism minister said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

“This unique geography, once the capital of the Lydian civilization and birthplace of the world’s first coin, is now recognized as part of humanity’s shared heritage,” Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on social media.

Thanking all those who contributed to the recognition, Ersoy said: “Turkiye’s cultural treasures will continue to emerge one by one during the Century of Turkiye. I invite everyone to discover the magical atmosphere of Sardis, which now welcomes visitors under the night museum program.”

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also said: “Sardis and the Lydian Tumuli of Bin Tepe, located to the east of Manisa, was inscribed today (12 July) on the UNESCO World Heritage List during the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris.”

“The number of sites from Turkiye on the UNESCO World Heritage List has reached 22 with this inscription,” the ministry added.

