Gaza municipalities halt essential services amid severe fuel shortage

Municipal authorities in central and southern Gaza announced the suspension of essential services on Sunday due to a severe fuel shortage resulting from the ongoing Israeli siege on the enclave, Anadolu reports.

In a joint statement, the municipalities of central Gaza and the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah announced the cessation of all essential services due to “the complete interruption of fuel” needed to run equipment.

The services included “water well operations, sanitation, waste collection, rubble removal, and opening of roads by heavy equipment.”

The statement said that a worsening water crisis in Gaza has increased the health and environmental threats amid a high demand for water during summer.

“The (Israeli) occupation’s intransigence in preventing the entry of fuel, despite all appeals, caused complete paralysis of municipal facilities, in spite of local attempts to provide the minimum level of services under exceptional circumstances,” they added.

Among the main reasons for the water crisis in Gaza is the disruption of supply from the Israeli company Mekorot since late January, in addition to the interruption of a power line that operates a desalination plant in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza since March 9, according to the statement.

The municipalities called on the UN and international organizations to take immediate action to supply the fuel needed to operate vital facilities across Gaza.

Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid since March 2, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, affecting Gaza’s 2.4 million residents. The blockade has pushed the region into famine conditions, with many reported deaths due to hunger.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 58,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

