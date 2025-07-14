Israeli army evacuates agents from Rafah after injuries in bombing: Israeli channel

An Israeli Hebrew-language TV channel revealed that the Israeli army has recently evacuated a group of collaborators from Rafah after they were injured in a house explosion.

According to Kan 11, an armed group of collaborators, sent by the army to search homes in southern Gaza, was wounded when one of the houses they entered was blown up.

The report added that reinforced army units rushed to the scene and evacuated the injured to hospitals inside Israel.

The channel reported that the incident confirms the continued use of Palestinian collaborators from the Yasser Abu Shabab group in southern Gaza. The army reportedly relies on them to search Palestinian homes in an attempt to reduce casualties among its soldiers.

