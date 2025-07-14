Israeli opposition leader Lapid slams Gaza “humanitarian city” plan as a “concentration camp”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized on Sunday the so-called “humanitarian city” plan put forward by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in southern Gaza, saying the proposal would amount to interning Palestinians in a “concentration camp”.

Israeli Army Radio quoted Lapid as saying that the “humanitarian city” plan is a bad idea from every security, political, economic, and logistical perspective.

“The Israeli army vociferously opposes this plan, and it is an attempt to create a process that will ultimately leave Israel in Gaza with no choice,” he added.

“If you prevent them (the Palestinians) from leaving the city, then it is a concentration camp, and if they are allowed to leave, then there is no humanitarian city,” said Lapid, who also questioned the “method” to erect a fence around 600,000 people.

On Monday, Defence Minister Yisrael Katz revealed the outlines of a plan to establish what he called a “humanitarian city” of tents on the ruins of Rafah.

The plan includes the initial transfer of 600,000 Palestinians to the site after undergoing strict security screening who will subsequently be barred from leaving the city and returning to their former homes.

Critics describe the proposed city as akin to a “ghetto” or “concentration camp,” reminiscent of the experiences of Jews during World War II (1939-1945).

