Israeli soldiers are grappling with severe psychological and physical exhaustion following prolonged fighting in the besieged Gaza Strip, since Israel launched its genocidal war in October 2023.

Reports from Israel’s Walla news site indicate a troubling rise in suicides among soldiers, attributed to the intense stress associated with these operations.

According to military data cited by the report, some soldiers have fought for over 300 days without respite. The number of suicides recorded in 2024 has notably increased compared to the previous year, with 38 cases reported, including 28 that occurred after the genocide in Gaza. In stark contrast, only 14 suicides were documented in 2022, and just 11 in 2011, highlighting an alarming nearly four-fold rise in just two years.

The increase in suicides is linked to the unprecedented mobilisation of reserve soldiers, exceeding 300,000, many of whom have experienced extreme violence and chronic psychological stress due to their contributions to military operations in Gaza. A source from the army’s human resources division noted that suicide has become the second leading cause of death among soldiers, after fatalities resulting from combat.

In 2023, there were 558 recorded deaths, including 512 during military operations, 17 suicides, and ten due to medical causes. By 2024, 363 deaths were noted, comprising 295 from operational activities, 21 suicides, and 13 from health-related issues.

Families of the fallen soldiers revealed that at least 11 soldiers took their own lives as a direct result of the psychological strain linked to their military service, with some enduring prolonged periods on the battlefield in Gaza without a break.

