Lawyer reveals violations against prisoner Dr Hossam Abu Safieh

Lawyer Ghaid Ghanem Qassem has revealed that Palestinian detainee Dr Hossam Abu Safieh is in poor condition in Israeli custody, noting that he has lost over 40 kilograms and has been subjected to repeated physical abuse.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Qassem wrote: “Dr Hossam Abu Safieh is not okay. My most recent visit to him was just a few days ago, on 9 July 2025. He has lost more than 40 kg — over a third of his weight.”

“At the time of his arrest, he weighed 100 kilograms. Today, his weight does not exceed 60,” she added, explaining that he was “severely beaten on 24 June 2025”.

She further explained: “His cell in Ofer Prison — Cell 1, Section 24 — was specifically targeted. He was brutally beaten in the chest area.”

Qassem added: “He was left with serious bruises on his face, head, back, and neck,” stating that the beating lasted for around 30 minutes.

She also stated that Dr Abu Safieh had requested medical treatment, including proper tests and an examination by a cardiologist. However, “his request was denied.”

Concluding her post, she said: “Dr Hossam suffers from irregular heartbeat, and his eyeglasses, which were recently brought in through his lawyer, were broken.”

