Netanyahu to meet Smotrich, Ben Gvir to discuss potential Gaza war resumption

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to reassure them that military operations in the Gaza Strip could resume even if a potential deal is reached with Hamas, according to Hebrew media on Sunday.

The move comes amid growing fears that Netanyahu’s ruling coalition may collapse if the far-right Religious Zionist party, led by Smotrich, and the Jewish Power party, led by Ben Gvir, decide to withdraw in protest over any agreement with Hamas.

According to i24NEWS TV channel, Netanyahu plans to hold an in-depth discussion with both ministers about the possibility of a prisoner swap and ceasefire deal currently under negotiation with Hamas.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing in Qatar for the past week, as part of a renewed effort to reach a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement.

The channel noted that Netanyahu aims to stress during the meeting that military action in Gaza could resume after any deal is signed, in an attempt to reassure the ministers and secure their continued support for the coalition.

Netanyahu’s government currently holds 68 out of the 120 seats in the Knesset and requires at least 61 to maintain a parliamentary majority and ensure its stability.

