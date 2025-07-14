Security forces deployed in Sweida after kidnappings and clashes

Syrian security forces deployed across Sweida province in southern Syria on Sunday, following incidents of kidnapping and armed clashes that resulted in casualties and material damage, according to security officials.

Governor of Sweida, Mustafa Al-Bakkour, called for “restraint and reason”, praising local and tribal efforts to contain the unrest and warning against “attempts to incite strife and escalate the situation”.

Brigadier General Nizar Al-Hariri, Deputy Commander of Internal Security, said forces are closely monitoring developments around the Maqous neighbourhood, east of the city, after an armed robbery targeting a local resident sparked a series of retaliatory kidnappings.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Daraa province, Brigadier General Shahid Jabr Omran announced the start of a coordinated security deployment along the border with Sweida to prevent the tension from spreading. He stressed that security forces “will deal firmly with any threat to civil peace”.

These developments come as Syria’s new administration intensifies efforts to restore order, following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024 and the appointment of Ahmad Al-Sharaa as transitional president for a five-year term.

