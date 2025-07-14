Middle East Monitor
Turkiye, Qatar agreement on humanitarian cooperation enters into force

July 14, 2025 at 3:45 pm

Agreement signing ceremony between Turkiye and Qatar in Ankara, Turkiye on November 14, 2024. [Muhammed Selim Korkutata - Anadolu Agency]

A bilateral agreement between Turkiye and Qatar aimed at enhancing cooperation in global humanitarian efforts came into effect Monday with its publication in Turkiye’s Official Gazette following ratification by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Anadolu reports.

The “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Humanitarian Assistance between the Government of the Republic of Turkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar,” signed in Ankara on Nov. 14, 2024, officially entered into force with the publication.

Under the agreement, the two countries will establish a comprehensive framework for effective cooperation in delivering humanitarian aid to third countries in need.

The agreement outlines joint efforts in providing financial and technical assistance, deploying humanitarian personnel, establishing and operating field hospitals, supporting recovery initiatives, and rebuilding critical infrastructure through collaborative projects and programs.

READ: Turkiye signs deal to host UNRWA office

