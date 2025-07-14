UNRWA warns of soaring levels of poverty and malnutrition in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has warned of worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, highlighting a sharp rise in malnutrition—particularly among children and other vulnerable groups—amid the near-total collapse of the healthcare system.

In a statement published on Sunday, the agency said that around 70,000 children, along with over 90 per cent of the population, are suffering from severe malnutrition, as the Strip continues to endure an intensified blockade.

UNRWA also reported unprecedented genetic changes in premature babies born under these dire conditions, describing the development as deeply alarming.

The agency noted that its clinics have recorded a significant increase in malnutrition cases since March, when restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, were tightened.

Despite facing severe shortages of essential medical supplies, UNRWA teams continue to deliver humanitarian services across the territory. However, the agency confirmed that no humanitarian aid has been allowed in since March, further deepening the crisis.

The statement urged the international community to “take immediate action to ensure the delivery of vital supplies and put an end to the deepening suffering.”

It warned that the ongoing deterioration could soon result in a full-scale humanitarian disaster, as poverty and malnutrition reach record levels—particularly among women and children.

READ: Palestine tribes warn against dealing with dubious Israel-backed aid group