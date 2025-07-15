Egypt warns Israel of “ticking time bomb” threatening peace agreement over “tent city”

Egypt has expressed strong opposition to Israeli plans to create a “tent city” for hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians in the Rafah area, near the border with Egypt, Israeli media outlets reported.

According to Israel’s Channel 7, members of the Egyptian security delegation involved in current mediation efforts have firmly rejected the Israeli military deployment map that was recently presented by Defence Minister Israel Katz. They emphasised that these plans pose a significant threat to Egypt’s national security.

Meanwhile, Channel 13 has described Cairo’s assessment of the proposed “tent city” as a “ticking time bomb,” suggesting that it could lead to further instability in the region. In response to these developments, Egypt reportedly has increased the deployment of its military forces and heavy weaponry in Area C of Sinai, which is being interpreted as a potential violation of the peace accords established with Israel and which came in response to Israel’s unilateral measures.

Egypt has repeatedly warned that Israeli actions undermine the Camp David Accords, the foundation of peace between the two countries. The recent military buildup in Sinai serves as a stark message to Israel, with reports indicating that Egypt might reconsider the peace agreement if it determines that Israel’s actions pose a direct threat to its security.

READ: Egypt, Qatar review joint efforts to resume Gaza ceasefire negotiations