GHF operates as security cover for occupation, says Gaza resistance security

Resistance security forces in Gaza reported on Monday that the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has been involved in suspicious activities within the Strip under the guise of humanitarian work, while serving as a security front for the Israeli occupation.

They explained that these actions were coordinated with local figures, associations, and tribal groups, including what they referred to as the Abu Shabab gang, in an attempt to legitimise their operations inside the Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, the Israeli occupation has used GHF as a security and military front through which arrests, assassinations, and field investigations were conducted. Security officers reportedly questioned civilians during the distribution of aid under the company’s name.

Authorities said they hold verified information confirming that GHF exploited its humanitarian operations to gather intelligence by contacting associations and community activists in Gaza.

The security department stressed that all operations of the company have now been fully banned in the Strip.

It warned that any collaboration with GHF will be considered a security breach, and those involved will face legal consequences, regardless of their motives or justifications.

Since 7 October 2023, Israeli forces, with full US support, have continued their assault on Gaza, committing what has been described as acts of genocide. The attacks have resulted in over 197,000 Palestinians killed or injured—most of them women and children—with more than 10,000 still missing and hundreds of thousands displaced.

