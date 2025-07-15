Hamas says Netanyahu “unwilling” to conclude deal

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, accused on Monday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “deliberately thwarting” ceasefire- prisoner swap negotiations, stressing that he is “unwilling” to reach any ceasefire agreement.

“Netanyahu is an expert at thwarting one negotiation after another and does not want to reach any agreement” Hamas said in a statement, explaining that the movement’s resistance fighters are “waging a war of attrition” that is surprising the Israeli “enemy daily” with innovative field tactics; disorienting it, despite its superior firepower and air superiority.”

The statement noted that the longer the war continues, the more the Israeli occupation army sinks into the quicksand of Gaza and becomes more vulnerable to the resistance’s qualitative strikes.

“Netanyahu is plunging his army and entity into an absurd war with no prospects, the continuation of which not only threatens the lives of captives and soldiers, but also portends a strategic disaster for his entity” it added, stressing that Netanyahu’s “absolute victory” claims are nothing but “a great illusion, intended to cover up a resounding defeat on the ground and politically”.

Egyptian Al-Qahera News Channel reported, citing informed sources, that Egypt, Qatar, and the United States have intensified contacts and meetings to advance efforts toward a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

According to the sources, Egyptian Intelligence Chief Hassan Rashad is holding meetings with Qatari authorities and the Palestinian and Israeli delegations to overcome obstacles to a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, Hamas announced agreeing to release ten detainees as part of the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. On the same day, Netanyahu said during a visit to Washington that there are good chances of reaching an agreement with Hamas.

