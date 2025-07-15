If situation in Gaza not improved, then we haven’t all done enough: EU foreign policy chief

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday warned that if the situation in Gaza is still not improved, that means that they haven’t all done enough, Anadolu reports.

“The situation is still very, very bad in Gaza.(…) So as long as it hasn’t really improved, then we haven’t all done enough,” Kallas said in her doorstep statement ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

Pointing to the “catastrophic” situation on the ground, she noted that a lack of ceasefire makes it harder to provide humanitarian aid.

“We have reached a common understanding with Israel to really improve the situation on the ground. But it’s not about the paper but actually the implementation of the paper. So we see some positive signs,” she added.

Kallas voiced hope in reaching the political agreement on the 18th sanction package against Russia on either Tuesday or Wednesday, underlining that it is “very close.”

“Then we’re going to discuss Iran as well. Of course, it’s in our interest that we resume the diplomatic track negotiations,” she further added.

