Israel escalates targeting of water tankers in Gaza

The Israeli occupation army has escalated its attacks on humanitarian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, this time targeting water distribution tankers; the sole lifeline for hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians, amid the complete collapse of official water networks, Quds Press reported.

In the latest attack, Israeli warplanes bombed a water tanker in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Monday morning, destroying the vehicle and killing its driver, Ramez al-Majdalawi, who was distributing drinking water to displaced families in the camp.

The attack followed a massacre that claimed the lives of ten people, including six children, and wounded twenty others, when an Israeli airstrike targeted a water distribution point in the New Camp area of Nuseirat.

In the southern Gaza Strip, eyewitnesses told Quds Press that an Israeli drone targeted a water well in the al-Buraq area west of Khan Yunis; a designated “humanitarian zone”. The targeted drone strike has completely damaged the well and the solar energy system that powers it, further exacerbating the water crisis in the governorate, which now houses more than one million displaced Palestinians.

