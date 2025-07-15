Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israeli army says it intercepted drone from Yemen

July 15, 2025 at 12:08 pm

A missile fired from Yemen is spotted in the sky over Hebron in West Bank on July 1, 2025. [Wisam Hashlamoun - Anadolu Agency]

A missile fired from Yemen is spotted in the sky over Hebron in West Bank on July 1, 2025. [Wisam Hashlamoun – Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli army said Tuesday that it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen by the Houthi group, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a UAV that was launched from Yemen toward southern Eilat city, the army said in a statement.

The Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes on Israel since the Israeli military resumed attacks on Gaza in March after two months of a shaky ceasefire.​​​​​​​

Since November 2023, the group has also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 58,400 people have been killed in an Israeli onslaught.

READ: Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on sinking cargo ship in Red Sea

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending