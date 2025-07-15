Israeli army says it intercepted drone from Yemen

The Israeli army said Tuesday that it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen by the Houthi group, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a UAV that was launched from Yemen toward southern Eilat city, the army said in a statement.

The Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes on Israel since the Israeli military resumed attacks on Gaza in March after two months of a shaky ceasefire.​​​​​​​

Since November 2023, the group has also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 58,400 people have been killed in an Israeli onslaught.

