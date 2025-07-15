Middle East Monitor
Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes in Syria’s Suwayda

July 15, 2025 at 12:17 pm

Smoke rises from the center of Al-Suwayda, in Syria after Israeli warplanes struck on July 15, 2025. [İzettin Kasım - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises from the center of Al-Suwayda, in Syria after Israeli warplanes struck on July 15, 2025. [İzettin Kasım – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes targeting Syrian forces in southern Syria’s Suwayda governorate on Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported multiple strikes by the Israeli army in the Druze-majority area, but did not provide any details about casualties.

Israel’s Army Radio also reported a strike on a Syrian tank after entering Suwayda city.

A military statement said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the army to strike Syrian forces and military vehicles in Suwayda.

The army “struck several armored fighting vehicles consisting of tanks, APCs, and MLRS, as well as access roads, in order to disrupt the convoys’ arrival to the area,” the statement said.

Early Tuesday, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced a full ceasefire in Suwayda following negotiations with local community leaders.

According to SANA, the Syrian army has begun withdrawing heavy military equipment from Suwayda, preparing for the handover of the city’s neighborhoods to internal security forces responsible for maintaining law and order.

On Monday, more than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured in clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in Suwayda, the Syrian Interior Ministry said.

READ: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria with 10 bases, residents displaced

