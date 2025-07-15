‘UK must not be ally to Israel’s atrocities,’ says humanitarian charity

The UK arm of humanitarian charity Save the Children on Monday called for an immediate suspension of all arms sales to Israel, following the killing of children in recent Israeli airstrikes, Anadolu reports.

On Sunday, at least 12 people were killed, including eight children, by Israeli fire while waiting to collect water in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to local authorities.

“These children have names, they had hopes and dreams for the future. They are someone’s everything, their entire universe. We refuse to allow their suffering to become normalized,” the organization said in a statement on X.

The organization condemned the UK government’s continued licensing of arms transfers to Israel, including components for F-35 fighter jets, which it says are being used to “kill and maim children.”

“The UK public see what is happening. They will not be silent while their Government is complicit in Israel’s atrocities by continuing to license the transfer of arms,” the charity said.

Save the Children has called for an immediate suspension of all arms exports to Israel, saying “The UK Government must not be an ally to Israel’s atrocities.”

Israel has killed more than 58,000 people in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has destroyed the enclave, displaced the population and created famine-like conditions.

