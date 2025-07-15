UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges EU to suspend partnership with Israel

UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, encouraged the EU on Tuesday to suspend an association agreement with Israel, citing the bloc’s legal obligation under international law, Anadolu reports.

As EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the status of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, among other matters, Albanese issued a series of statements on X, urging the bloc to act in line with rulings from international bodies.

A “historic” meeting, she wrote, “would be a meeting leading to the end of the genocide, the dismantling of Israel’s forever-occupation and apartheid, and the beginning of justice and accountability.”

Albanese criticized recent EU characterizations of diplomatic meetings with Israel, saying the real milestone would be concrete action against violations of international law.

She stressed that the EU is “legally bound to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement,” and debating whether Israel is violating Article 2, which commits parties to respect human rights, is “not only superfluous – it is grotesque,” citing rulings by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and multiple UN bodies.

Citing new research, Albanese said the EU is not only Israel’s largest trading partner but also its top investment partner, nearly double the size of the US.

She warned that “maintaining trade with an economy inextricably tied to occupation, apartheid, and genocide is complicity.”

Between 2023 and 2024, EU exports to Israel rose €1.2 billion ($1.4 million), noted Albanese, urging the bloc to end “endorsing the collapse of the international legal order.”

She said the EU is facing a critical moral and legal choice: “To deepen this appalling stain, or to finally uphold the values the Union claims to represent.”

EU foreign ministers are gathered in Brussels to weigh possible actions against Israel following a review of the association agreement launched in May after calls from member states and civil society.

While full suspension requires unanimity, partial suspension of certain sections, such as trade, research or political dialogue is possible with a qualified majority.

Spain, Ireland and Slovenia have voiced support for suspension, while countries including Germany, Austria, Czechia and Hungary have expressed opposition.​​​​​​​

