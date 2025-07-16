Middle East Monitor
Iran seizes foreign tanker over alleged fuel smuggling in Sea of Oman

July 16, 2025 at 11:43 am

An oil tanker is being pictured in the Persian Gulf near the seaport city of Bushehr, in Bushehr Province, southern Iran, on April 29, 2024 [Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Iranian authorities have seized a foreign oil tanker carrying more than 2 million liters (528,000 gallons) of fuel, accusing it of smuggling, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

Mojtaba Ghahremani, judiciary chief for Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, said the vessel was intercepted in the Sea of Oman “due to deficiencies in the legal documents concerning the vessel’s cargo” and was charged with transporting smuggled fuel.

The nationality and intended destination of the ship were not immediately disclosed.

Seventeen people — including the captain and crew — are in detention as part of the investigation, Ghahremani said.

Authorities are continuing to collect evidence, verify documents, test the fuel and confirm the volume of the cargo, he added. The judiciary plans to announce the results of the investigation once it is complete.

