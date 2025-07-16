Iran’s Khamenei says Tehran capable of delivering ‘stronger strikes’ against US, Israel

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that his country is capable of delivering “even stronger blows” to the US and Israel in response to any renewed military attacks, Anadolu reports.

Speaking during a meeting with judicial officials from across Iran, Khamenei said Washington and Tel Aviv aim to weaken Iran’s leadership by assassinating key figures and destabilize the country through opposition groups and sleeper cells.

“But the stance taken by the Iranian people from all walks of life has thwarted these plans,” he said.

“God foiled their schemes and the people rose up to defend the country,” Khamenei said, stressing the importance of maintaining national unity.

The Iranian leader said Israel was forced to seek US help after Iran’s firm response to recent attacks.

READ: China urges peaceful talks amid ‘very sensitive’ Middle East situation

“If the Zionist regime (Israel) were capable of defending itself, it would not have turned to the US in this way, but it realized it cannot stand up to Iran,” he said.

“Certainly, from now on, even greater strikes can be delivered to the US and others.”

Khamenei also pointed to Iran’s missile barrage on the US Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar as an example of Tehran’s resolve.

“The base attacked by Iran was an extremely sensitive American regional base,” he said.

On June 13, Israel, with US support, launched a 12-day offensive on Iran, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian sites, as well as senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israeli military and intelligence facilities. A US-brokered ceasefire between Tehran and Tel Aviv was announced on June 24.

READ: Iranian president lightly injured in Israeli strike on top security meeting: Report