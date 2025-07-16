Middle East Monitor
Tunisia Journalists’ Syndicate backs UN’s Francesca Albanese nomination for Nobel Peace Prize

July 16, 2025 at 2:41 pm

Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanes attends the Emergency Ministerial Conference on Palestine at the San Carlos Palace in Bogota, Colombia, on July 15, 2025.[Juancho Torres – Anadolu Agency]

The Tunisian Journalists’ Syndicate announced on Tuesday its support for the nomination of the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Palestine, Francesca Albanese, for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of her “courage and role in defending international law”.

The Independent Journalists’ Syndicate said in a statement that it joins the National Dialogue Quartet, recipient of the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize, in its official nomination of Albanese for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of her role in defending international law under extremely complex circumstances.

The Syndicate’s position comes just days after the United States placed Albanese on its sanctions list.

On 9 July US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions against Albanese over alleged “illegal and shameful efforts to push the International Criminal Court to take action against American and Israeli officials, companies, and executives” .

