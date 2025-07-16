UN rapporteur accuses EU of ‘consciously supporting Israel’s genocide’ of Palestinians

The UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory on Wednesday accused the EU of “consciously supporting” what she described as “Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians,” after the bloc refused to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel, Anadolu reports.

“The EU, which had already disgraced itself by entering the Association agreement with Apartheid Israel years ago, is now refusing to suspend it,” Francesca Albanese wrote on X. “This is the final piece of evidence that the EU is consciously supporting Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians. This risks to be the end of EU values.”

She called on EU member states to take legal action and said: “I hope you will activate the (Court of Justice of the European Union) CJEU. But meanwhile, please remember that regional agreements do not obliterate your obligations under international law.”

“Cut ties with Israel, starting with trade including of weapons. Do the right thing. Our European history commands it,” she urged.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement, which governs political and economic ties between the two parties, includes a binding clause requiring respect for human rights and democratic principles. Failure to comply with this clause can lead to sanctions or suspension of the agreement.

EU foreign ministers met on Monday and Tuesday to discuss growing concerns over Israel’s attacks in Gaza, amid mounting civilian casualties and international calls for accountability. However, member states were unable to reach a consensus, resulting in no formal decision to suspend the agreement or impose sanctions.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since late October 2023, killing over 58,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

