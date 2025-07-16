Vigil at Welsh Parliament honors over 20,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza

More than 100 people from across Wales are gathering Wednesday at the Welsh Parliament, known as the Senedd, to read aloud the names of over 20,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s military assault, Anadolu reports.

The event will run until midnight on the steps of the Senedd, according to local media.

Organized by Palestine Solidarity Campaign Cymru and Parents and Teachers for Palestine, the day-long vigil aims to transform what organizers describe as “overwhelming statistics” into a powerful, human act of remembrance.

“We’ll stand outside our national parliament to honour these children – by saying their names. Each was precious. Each was innocent. Many died horrific, painful deaths,” said Frankie Finn of Parents and Teachers for Palestine. “There were so many of them. They must not be forgotten.”

Each name read out represents a child whose life was cut short by violence, and each will be spoken aloud in what organizers are calling “a collective, human cry for justice and accountability.”

“If the deaths of over 20,000 children is not enough for our first minister and members of the Senedd to demand decisive action and end our complicity, I’m truly lost for words,” said Clive Haswell of Palestine Solidarity Campaign Cymru.

He added that UN staff recently visited Wales “and pleaded with our elected leaders to speak out and use their influence.”

“Their continued silence and inaction kills,” he added.

Organizers said that despite the genocide case at the International Court of Justice and arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli leaders over alleged war crimes, both the UK and Welsh governments have failed to take meaningful steps.

“Legal obligations are being ignored,” they said. “Without consequences, international law becomes meaningless.”

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 58,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to widespread hunger and outbreaks of disease.

