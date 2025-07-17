Egypt moves to block ‘tent city’ project in Gaza following presidential directive

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has instructed Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to launch intensive diplomatic talks with international and regional officials in an effort to de-escalate tensions in the region.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, Abdelatty held discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

During the talks, the Egyptian minister underlined the importance of advancing peaceful solutions and resuming negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme. He stressed that there can be no military resolution to this issue or to the wider regional crises. The parties also exchanged views on ways to ease tensions, establish a lasting ceasefire between Iran and Israel, and prevent any renewed hostilities while promoting a political and peaceful path forward.

In his call with US envoy Witkoff, Abdelatty discussed ongoing efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, facilitate the release of detainees and hostages, and ensure unhindered humanitarian aid to Palestinians amid the worsening humanitarian conditions in the territory. He also “reiterated Egypt’s absolute rejection of all circulating notions regarding the establishment of a tent city in southern Gaza, or any attempt to effect demographic changes in the occupied Palestinian territories,” according to the Egyptian Ministry statement.

