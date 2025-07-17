Israel poses ‘unprecedented’ threat to peace and security: Iran

Iran said Wednesday that Israel’s attacks on Syria pose an unprecedented threat to international peace and security, calling on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN to respond immediately and effectively to the growing danger, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei strongly condemned Israel’s recent strikes in Syria, emphasizing that the attacks targeted public infrastructure while further entrenching its occupation.

“Today, it is clear to all that the Zionist regime represents the greatest threat to peace and stability in the region,” Baghaei said.

“This regime, benefiting from the military and political support of the US as well as other Western countries—particularly Germany, the UK and France—is now threatening international peace and security in an unprecedented manner.”

He also warned that inaction in the face of Israel’s ongoing genocide and crimes in Gaza has emboldened Tel Aviv’s aggression across the region.

Baghaei urged the OIC and the UN to take immediate and effective steps to halt Israel’s dangerous provocations and expansionist policies in the region.

