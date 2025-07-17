Middle East Monitor
Several injured as Israeli warplanes strike Catholic church in Gaza City

July 17, 2025 at 2:14 pm

Wounded Palestinians, including Father Jebrail Romanelli, are brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after an Israeli attack targeted the Holy Family Church in eastern Gaza City, Gaza on July 17, 2025. [Khames Alrefi - Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli army struck a Catholic church in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, causing injuries among civilians, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Fighter jets hit the Catholic Holy Family Church in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, injuring several displaced civilians sheltering at the church, including the parish priest, Gabriel Romanelli, he said.

Romanelli was transferred to the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital to receive medical treatment for his leg injury, witnesses said.

In a press release, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirmed the attack and the injuries, including the wounding of the parish priest, stating that the church has sustained damage.

No fatalities were reported in the attack, the Patriarchate said.

READ: UNRWA: Israel kills the equivalent of a classroom full of children each day in Gaza

