Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

EU reaffirms support for Palestinians with up to $465M investment plan

July 18, 2025 at 3:23 pm

Palestinians inspect the rubble of Abu Hilo School, operated by UNRWA, after it was targeted in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip’s Bureij Refugee Camp in central Gaza on July 17, 2025. [Moiz Salhi - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians inspect the rubble of Abu Hilo School, operated by UNRWA, after it was targeted in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip’s Bureij Refugee Camp in central Gaza on July 17, 2025. [Moiz Salhi – Anadolu Agency]

The EU reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people through both emergency aid and long-term recovery efforts, said European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica on Friday, Anadolu reports.

On X, Suica welcomed the European Investment Bank’s approval of the third pillar of the EU‘s Multiannual Comprehensive Program for Palestine 2025–2027, which includes up to €400 million ($465 million) in new loans to boost Palestinian entrepreneurs and the private sector.

She also urged international partners to join the newly established Palestine Donor Platform, which will oversee the implementation of the program and coordinate future engagement in Gaza.

READ: Germany’s Merz says what’s happening in Gaza is ‘unacceptable’

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending