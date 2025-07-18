Israeli settlers storm Ramallah’s church with cattle, chase shepherds in Hebron

Israeli settlers continued their organised attacks on Palestinian towns and properties on Thursday, entering a historic church in Ramallah with a herd of cattle and chasing shepherds in Hebron.

In the central West Bank, settlers stormed the historic St George Church (al-Khader) in the town of Taybeh, east of Ramallah, marking the third violation of the church in one week.

Residents said that around 80 cows were brought by settlers into the church compound, in an act they described as deeply offensive due to the site’s religious significance and historical value.

The residents added that a new settlement outpost was established about a month ago on Taybeh’s land, which is mainly inhabited by Christians. Since then, settlers have carried out repeated attacks, including setting fire to areas surrounding the church and burning agricultural land and fields owned by local residents.

In a statement, Taybeh Municipality said: “al-Khader Church is one of the oldest historical churches in the region and holds great religious and cultural value for the people of the town and for Christians across Palestine. However, neither its age nor its sacred status has protected it from ongoing settler attacks, which are driven by provocation and a push to impose a new reality through force and racism.”

