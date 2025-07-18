Syria: Israel strikes Bedouins after renewed clashes with Druze in Sweida

Israeli fighter jets bombed Bedouin groups in southern Syria’s Sweida province following renewed clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes.

On Wednesday, a ceasefire had been reached between the Syrian government and local armed groups in the majority-Druze area of Sweida.

According to Anadolu Agency’s correspondent, tensions escalated again on Thursday morning when local armed groups forced many Bedouin families to flee at gunpoint. The violence resulted in deaths and injuries and developed into full-scale armed clashes by evening.

Armed Bedouin groups fought back and retook control of several villages west of Sweida, including Mazraa, Tira, Sama al-Hunaidat, Sami’ah, al-Dur, Ta’ara, and Qarasa.

Later in the evening, Israeli drones carried out surveillance missions in Syrian airspace. At 8:40 p.m. local time on Thursday, Israeli fighter jets launched an airstrike on the village of Mazraa, which was under Bedouin control.

Syrian security forces, which had withdrawn from Sweida on Wednesday evening and did not take part in the clashes, are now trying to prevent further escalation by setting up new checkpoints along the Daraa–Sweida road.

It is estimated that one-third of the Bedouin population in Sweida has fled the area since the fighting began last Sunday.

